Another 10 Malaysian job scam victims brought home

PUTRAJAYA: Another 10 Malaysians who fell prey to job scam syndicates in Cambodia were rescued and brought home yesterday.

Wisma Putra, in a statement today, said all 10 of them arrived at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (KLIA2) at 11.50 pm on an Air Asia aircraft AK535 and handed over to the police to facilitate investigation on employment scam.

As of yesterday, 313 Malaysians who became victims of employment syndicates have been rescued from Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Thailand.

Of the total, 255 of them have been brought home, while the remaining 58 are still at the detention depot in the respective countries awaiting deportation.

Wisma Putra expressed its appreciation to the Malaysian Embassy in Phnom Penh and the Cambodian government for continuing to take proactive action to rescue and expedite the deportation of the victims concerned.

Wisma Putra, through its embassies and government agencies in the affected countries, will continue to cooperate and intensify efforts to address the issue of job scam syndicates, it said and reminded Malaysians to be wary of high-paying job offers through social media. - Bernama