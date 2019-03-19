Another 15 admitted to hospital in Pasir Gudang

KUALA LUMPUR: Another 15 residents in Pasir Gudang have been admitted to the hospital as of Monday (18 March), to receive medical treatment.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad (pix) said of the 304 people who visited the ground command centre, the health authorities have identified 15 cases to be admitted to the ward.

“We currently have 46 people who are still in the ward and four people in the ICU but their condition is stable,“ he said at a press conference after launching the Asean Healthcare Transformation Summit 2019 today.

Dzulkefly also said as the operations to clean up Sungai Kim Kim were conducted, there are lesser people who are affected by the toxic waste coming forward.

He was responding to efforts made by the federal and state government to clean up the toxic waste illegally dumped at Sungai Kim Kim, which affected many Pasir Gudang residents and closed down 111 schools.

Following that, Dzulkefly also said a cohort research on the victims exposed to the toxic waste and its long term effects will also be conducted.

However, he did not mention any timeframe for the research, and said they will do the research once they have gathered all the data.

“We need to have a budget, we need to identify a clinical researcher and the necessary methodology to conduct this study,“ he said, adding that they are looking into whether the toxic waste brings other health effects to its victims.