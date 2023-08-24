Another 20 local men arrested over Super League match brawl

GEORGE TOWN: Police arrested another 20 local men to assist in the investigations into a fight involving supporters of the Penang FC and Kedah Darul Aman (KDA) FC football clubs on Tuesday.

Timur Laut district police chief ACP Soffian Santong said all men, aged between 18 and 30, from Penang, were arrested across the state since yesterday.

“They have been remanded for three days beginning today. Two of them had previous records related to drug offences. The results of preliminary urine tests on all the suspects were found to be negative for any type of drugs,” he said in a statement today.

The case is being investigated under Sections 148 and 427 of the Penal Code, he said, adding that the police did not rule out the possibility of arresting more people.

Meanwhile seven men arrested yesterday have been released on police bail, he added.

The fight occurred at about 11.20 pm on Aug 22 at a petrol station here and is believed to have been triggered by a provocation between supporters of the two teams outside City Stadium after watching the Super League match between the two clubs, which the hosts Penang FC lost 0-1. -Bernama