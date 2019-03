KUALA LUMPUR: Police arrested three more suspects for posting disparaging comments on social media that were hurtful towards Muslims.

A fourth suspect, aged 43, who posted similar comments on Twitter is also being sought.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said today that police have received 929 police reports to date on the insults on Facebook and Twitter against Islam, Prophet Muhammad and his wife Siti Aisyah.

He said on Sunday, a 29-year-old man was held in Labuan and remanded for four days for investigations for alleged slurs against Islam and the Prophet.

Mohamad Fuzi said on Monday in similar cases, a 22-year-old man and a 52-year-old man were arrested in Bau, Sarawak and Petaling Jaya, Selangor, respectively.

He said the search for the fourth suspect, who is believed to be in Kuala Lumpur, is ongoing.

All the cases are being investigated under laws of the Penal Code and the Communications and Multimedia Act.

Mohamad Fuzi warned that police will take stern action against those who misuse social media by uploading or commenting on religious and racial sensitivities.

“Such provocations that challenge and insult the beliefs and religions of any race can cause racial tensions. This must be stopped immediately,” he said.

On Feb 26, a 22-year-old factory worker was charged at the Shah Alam magistrates court for insulting the Prophet Mohammad.

The following day, a 68-year-old man was charged for posting a derogatory caricature of the Prophet Mohammad and his wife.

Both men, who claimed trial, were charged for causing disharmony and hatred towards another religion under Section 298a (1) of the Penal Code.

If found gulity, they may be imprisoned for up to five years.