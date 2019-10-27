Another 5 million M40 PSP recipients identified: Saifuddin

KULIM: Another five million middle income earners (or M40) households have been identified as recipients of the Petrol Subsidy Programme (PSP), which takes effect next year.

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail (pix) said so far, data of three million PSP recipients from the bottom 40 income group (B40) has been recorded.

He said the remaining five million recipients needs to be tracked as the Finance Ministry has allocated RM2.2 billion, involving eight million recipients for the programme next year.

He said the ministry would discuss with the Finance Ministry on a special mechanism to collect data on the M40 group recipients.

Saifuddin, who is also Kulim-Bandar Baru MP, said registration for B40 recipients was still open, while the registration period and updates for the M40 group would be notified in due course. — Bernama