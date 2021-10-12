Another body found in Pantai Rembah — Pontian cops

JOHOR BAHRU: Another body, believed to be a foreigner, was found early this morning after the boat he was in sank near the waters off Pantai Rambah near Pontian, yesterday morning.

Pontian district police chief Supt Mohammad Shofee Tayib said the body of the male victim was found about 500 meters from the shoreline by members of the public at 7.20am today.

‘We received information about another body found at the same location as yesterday. The body was found floating about 500 meters from the shoreline,” he said in a statement here today.

He said police found the bodies of four male foreigners, including three who were discovered on the beach at 4.40pm yesterday, together with a speed boat and a 200-horse power outboard engine.

According to him, all the victims were believed to have been attempting to enter the country.

“They are all believed to be Indonesians after a sling bag containing an identity card believed to be owned by one of the victims was found,” he said.

He also explained that there were no criminal elements involved in the incident and all the bodies recovered have been taken to the Pontian Hospital for further action. — Bernama