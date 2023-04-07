Another body found in water surge tragedy

CHUKAI: Another body was found this morning, believed to be that of a victim of the water surge tragedy at Jeram Air Putih here.

Terengganu Fire and Rescue Department Zone 2 chief Azman Alias said the body, believed to be a teenage girl, was found at 7.45 am, bringing the total number of victims found so far to seven.

However, the identity of the victim is yet to be ascertained.

“The body was found by villagers behind Kampung Dadong Mosque, about 12 kilometres from the scene of the incident. It was recovered from the river at 8.15 am and taken to the operation control centre at Air Putih Police Station,” he told reporters here.

As of yesterday, six bodies had been found and identified, namely Karim Abdullah, 39; Azizah Eiyi, 40; Muhammad Zulqarnain Haikal Karim, 11; Putri Nurerina Natasya Karim, 10; Muhammad Haziq Ziqree Karim, 6; and Putri Aryana Umaira Karim, 4.

The victims still missing are Putri Balqis Izzati Abdul Rahman, 18; Putri Alleya Maisarah Karim, 16; Putri Nor Fatin Karim, 14; and Muhammad Fikri Saliman, 24. - Bernama