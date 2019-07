KUALA LUMPUR: Sixteen saplings of the Melaka Tree were planted in various parts of Kuala Lumpur today under an initiative to bring greenery to Greater Kuala Lumpur and the Klang Valley.

Two of the trees were planted along a stretch of Jalan Melaka, here, and the rest in various public parks, such as Perdana Botanical Gardens, Metropolitan Batu Park, Taman Rimba Bukit Kerinchi and DBKL Nursery.

This joint efforts between Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) and Malacca Historic City Council (MBMB) is also aimed to achieve the objectives of the Kuala Lumpur Low Carbon Society Blueprint 2030.

Kuala Lumpur mayor Datuk Nor Hisham Ahmad Dahlan said the programme was also to strengthen the relationship between the two cities. Kuala Lumpur and Malacca History City became twin cities under an agreement signed 30 years ago.

Nor Hisham, who spoke during the KL Car Free Morning here, said the city aimed to reduce carbon emissions by up to 70% by 2030.

Malacca Historic City mayor Mansor Sudin said the tree-planting programme would serve as an opportunity for greater cooperation and knowledge sharing among personnel of MBMB and DBKL in the areas of management, enforcement, engineering, traffic management and green technology.

Since 2010, DBKL has planted 600,000 trees in the capital, far beyond the original target of planting 100,000 trees by 2020. The objective under the low carbon society blueprint is for green spaces and public parks to cover 30% of the total area of Kuala Lumpur by 2030.