Another GOF battalion needed in Sarawak - Bukit Aman

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) will need to add at least one more General Operations Force (GOF) battalion in Sarawak to further strengthen border security in the state following Kalimantan’s preparations to become Indonesia’s new capital.

Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department director Datuk Zainal Abidin Kasim (pix) said the battalion was likely to be stationed in Kapit as it was close to Kalimantan.

He said the new battalion was needed in Kapit given its large area, adding that one company was not sufficient there for security control.

“We are aware of Kalimantan being earmarked as Indonesia’s new capital and its development has been quite rapid (and) we (appear) not ready yet in terms of how to increase security there (on anti-smuggling and migrant entry).

“There are too many rat lanes and other illegal routes. They are difficult to control now, what more in the future if we do not add another new battalion there,” he said in a special interview with Bernama in Bukit Aman recently.

He said there are concerns that smuggling activities and illegal migrant entry could increase if nothing is done to address the matter.

In a separate development, Zainal Abidin said there are plans to add more personnel for the department’s intelligence and special branch unit based on its success and total seizures amounting to millions of ringgit since being formed four years ago.

He said the unit now has 30 officers and personnel, and this number is expected to increase up to 100 within this year.

He said the unit, now based in Bukit Aman, plays an important role and additional personnel would be deployed to the regions.

“... they are mainly trained to conduct intelligence, how to tag seized items and so on before they are handed over to officers in the field for further action.

“The job is not merely confined to making seizures but to also conduct investigations and prepare charges under the Prevention of Crime Act 1959 (POCA) and Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds from Illicit Activities Act 2001 (AMLATFPUAA).- Bernama