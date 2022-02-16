Another green turtle carcass found on Kijal Beach in T’ganu

KUALA TERENGGANU: Another green turtle was found dead on the Kijal Beach near Kemaman this morning.

The carcass of the male turtle was found by Roslan Muhammad, 54, when he was collecting turtle eggs on the beach at 8.30 am.

This was the fourth carcass of green turtle found on the beach so far this year.

“Based on its physical condition, I estimate that the turtle is between 60 and 80 years old. It is believed to have drowned after being trapped in a net,” Roslan said when contacted by Bernama today.

The first turtle death was reported on the Kijal Beach on Jan 30, followed by two more cases on Jan 31 and Feb 14. - Bernama