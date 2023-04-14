Another Human Resources Minister’s senior officer detained by MACC

PUTRAJAYA: Another senior officer to Human Resources Minister V. Sivakumar was arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today.

The individual has been remanded for four days starting today until Monday.

MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki when contacted today confirmed the arrest.

It was reported yesterday that a senior officer to Sivakumar was held by MACC in a raid at the Human Resources Ministry yesterday morning relating to foreign worker recruitment.

Sivakumar who was informed of the officer’s arrest was reported as saying that he and the Human Resources Ministry would provide full cooperation to MACC if necessary. - Bernama