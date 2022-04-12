Another Jelebu Prison escapee recaptured, 4 still on the loose

JELEBU: Another prisoner who escaped with six others from Jelebu Prison two days ago has been captured in Sungai Muntoh here early this morning.

Jelebu police chief, DSP Maslan Udin said the man identified as Shazuan Md Sharif, 32, was nabbed at about 4 am this morning.

“The man was later brought to Bahau Magistrate Court for remand application under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code and his four-day remand begins tomorrow.

“With the latest arrest, three of the seven prison escapees had been recaptured,” he said in a statement here today. Yesterday, a man identified as Mohd Zairizan Zainal, 42, was apprehended at about 5.15 am in Kampung Petasih Tengah, Pertang after Sohaimi Khalid, 50, was recaptured in an oil palm plantation in Kongkoi about two kilometres from the prison at 7 pm on the same day of his escape.

Maslan said police and the Prisons Department are still tracking down the remaining four prison escapees namely Muhammad Syafiq Rohmat, 32; Mazlan Samah, 39; Mohamad Aminuddin Khan Mohd Yusof, 28; and an Indonesian identified as Zainuddin, 62.

He said members of the public with information on the incident can contact the nearest police station or Jelebu police district headquarters at 06-6136222 or investigating officer Insp Zuria Anis Mahassan at 016-6096996.

“The people are advised not to spread rumours which could affect public order and police investigation,” he said.

In the incident at about 6 am, at Block Muhasabah 2, of Jelebu Prison, all remand prisoners escaped through the ceiling and an opening in the fence which was believed cut using a wire cutter before dashing to the bushes behind the prison. — Bernama