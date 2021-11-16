Another Malaysian sentenced to death in Singapore

PETALING JAYA: A Malaysian cleaning services supervisor has been sentenced to death in Singapore for drug trafficking.

According to Singapore Straits Times, Munusamy Ramarmurth, 39, was convicted by the High Court in Singapore on Nov 10 of being in possession of 57.54g of heroin, which was found in a bag in his motorcycle’s rear box.

Under Singapore’s drug laws, anyone found to be in possession of more than 15g of heroin can be sentenced to death.

Munusamy’s sentencing comes amid the impending execution of another Malaysian, Nagaenthran K Dharmalingam. The 33-year-old is set to be hanged for trafficking about 42.72g of heroin.

In written grounds issued yesterday, Justice Audrey Lim said she disbelieved his contention that he thought the bag contained stolen mobile phones.

The judge also rejected his claim that he had allowed a compatriot to store the bag temporarily in the rear box of his motorcycle so that another man could collect it later.

Munusamy, who has been working in Singapore for 14 years, was arrested on Jan 26, 2018. He was escorted to his motorcycle at an open-air car park where the drugs were found.

A red plastic bag, containing bundles of drugs, was found in the rear box of his bike.

During his trial, Munusamy claimed that another Malaysian named Saravanan had asked him to keep the bag in his motorcycle’s rear box until someone known as “Boy” came to collect it.

He said he thought the bag only contained stolen mobile phones because, in July 2017, Saravanan and Boy had asked him to keep some stolen phones in the box.

The judge concluded that Munusamy had made the story up.

Lim also reprimanded investigating officer Derek Wong for prompting a witness during the trial.

The judge noted, however, that Wong’s conduct had not prejudiced Munusamy’s case.