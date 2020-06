TODAY is a day to celebrate. After 84 days of lockdown, we can finally see the sun again - figuratively speaking.

It is like emerging from a long confinement in a cellar, or having the first meal after a prolonged fast.

For most of the past 12 weeks, there was no dining out with friends, no shopping for the shopaholic, not even a walk in the park in the morning with a loved one.

Not unexpectedly, relations among family members and housemates became increasingly tense. Worse than that, the incidence of domestic abuse rose to unprecedented levels.

Of course, it’s not altogether free and easy yet. Some restrictions remain, but at least there is already a schedule for these curtailments to end. For instance, the drinkers now know that come Hari Merdeka they will be able to celebrate with friends at the friendly neighbourhood pub.

Nonetheless, it is a major milestone for us. Compared with other countries - even those with huge resources or are the icons of scientific advancements - we have actually done much better at curbing the spread of Covid-19.

This would not have been possible without the effort and sacrifices of those who faced the unseen enemy at the frontline on our behalf.

Without the food delivery men, many of us would have gone without lunches and dinners. If not for the garbage collectors, our neighbourhood would become unliveable.

Our condos remain safe havens thanks to the security guards.

Of course many more of us would have just counted as another entry in Covid-19 data if not for our health workers - the doctors and nurses, the hospital attendants and ambulance drivers.

We may have won the first battle, but the war is not over yet. We must not be lulled into complacency. We need to continue to guard against the risk of reawakening the menace - some might call it a pestilence - that will surely be more pernicious than before.

Social distancing is still a must, probably for a long time to come. Until and unless a vaccine is found, or the coronavirus outlives its potency, the face mask will likely be a permanent accessory in the pocket, much like the wallet.

But who ever complained about carrying a wallet in his pocket?

Another milestone passed, but vigilance still a must