Another missing teenager found drowned in Penampang

PENAMPANG: The body of another teenager who was reported missing after being swept away by river current at Kampung Pogunon, near here last Saturday, was found drowned by the rescue team this morning.

In a statement today, Sabah Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Operations Centre said the second victim identified as Tomansi Olaf, 17, was found at Sungai Moyong at about 11.04 am today.

Sabah JBPM said the rescue team involved in the search operation, which entered its third day, found the victim about 300 meters from the second control post.

“The body of the victim was handed over to the police for further action. The search operation ended at 11.15 am,” it said.

Yesterday, another teenager, Harold Walter, 17, was found by villagers at Kampung Pagansakan, about three kilometers from the location he was last seen, at 2.45 pm.

On Saturday, the two victims and four friends, all 17, had gone to Kampung Pogunon river for a picnic before being swept by strong river current.

The four - Jeremiah Maxwell, Constant Felix, Jameson Johnwai and Bryan Lee - were successfully rescued after being trapped at the site of the river. - Bernama