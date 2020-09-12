Another new Covid-19 cluster in Sabah

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry has identified another new Covid-19 cluster, namely the Laut cluster involving illegal immigrants in Kunak, Sabah.

Three new positive cases were reported there today which makes it a total of four Covid-19 cases.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a media statement today that the index case under this cluster (case 9859) was a detainee at the Tawau Temporary Detention Centre (PTS).

The person had been sent back to his country of origin, Zamboanga, Philippines, on Aug 27.

However, on Sept 5, case 9859 re-entered the country illegally through Sabah to visit his wife.

“The wife (case 9860) tested positive for Covid-19 on Sept 8 during referral screening from Kunak Hospital to Tawau Hospital for further treatment of postpartum bleeding complications. She was found to have the virus symptoms on Sept 6,“ he said.

As a result of Active Case Detection and close contact screenings, he said two more positive cases were the index case’s child (case 9861) and the neighbour (9862).

As of Sept 12, Noor Hisham said a total of 49 individuals have been screened under this cluster.

“The screenings involved all 49 Philippines citizens. Out of this, four tested positive, 31 are awaiting results and the remaining 14 were negative,“ he said.

As of 12pm today, the ministry recorded 58 new positive Covid-19 cases, bringing the national tally to 9,868.

Noor Hisham said out of that number, 53 are local transmission cases involving 29 Malaysians and 24 foreigners, while the remaining five are imported cases.

Apart from the three cases detected today under the new Laut cluster in Sabah, another 44 cases were detected in the Benteng LD cluster where 21 of them are foreigners.

The other five new cases reported in Kedah today are under the Sungai cluster. The remaining one case was detected through screening for pre surgery in Queen Elizabeth in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah.

To date the Benteng LD cluster involving Tawau and Lahad Datu in Sabah had a total of 381 positive cases where 293 tested positive in Tawau, 724 tested negative and 1,830 individuals are waiting for results.

In Lahad Datu, a total of 88 were positive cases , 440 tested negative and 714 pending for results.

“ Based on the total of those we had screened under this cluster, it involved 833 prisoners where 361 tested positive; out of 832 officials, two of them were positive and out of 1,044 close contacts of these officials and prisoners , three were positive for Covid-19 and out of 652 social contact , 15 were positive,“ he added.

Noor Hisham concluded that out of 381 positive cases under Benteng LD cluster, 168 were among Malaysians and the remaining 213 were foreigners from the Philippines (149 cases) and Indonesia (64 cases).

As for Sungai cluster which involves three states (Kedah, Penang and Perlis), a total of 56 positive cases have been recorded to date.

“ As of 12pm today, a total of 8,258 had been screened under this cluster involving 709 health personnel. There were a total of 55 positive cases in Kedah, while 6,014 are waiting for results and the remaining 2,041 tested negative,“ he said.

For Penang and Perlis, one tested positive in Perlis , 11 were negative and five waiting for results while in Penang seven are still waiting for results.

Of the five imported cases, three were Malaysians and the other two were foreigners from Syria (one case in Selangor), while another is an illegal immigrant from Philippines who is an index case of the Laut cluster in Sabah.

The three Malaysians returned from Pakistan (one case in Kuala Lumpur), India (one case in Kuala Lumpur) and Indonesia (one case in Selangor).

No new death was reported today and therefore the death toll remains at 128.

Eight new cases have been discharged today which brings the total number of recoveries to 9,189.

However nine patients are currently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) with five of them needing ventilator assistance.