KUALA TERENGGANU: Another Orang Asli was admitted to the Hulu Terengganu Hospital in Kuala Berang, bringing the total of Orang Asli currently warded there to five.

State Health Department director Dr Mohd Jusoh said the 19–year–old girl from Kampung Sungai Berua came to the hospital on Saturday complaining of fever, cough and flu.

“She is the niece of another patient who is receiving treatment at the hospital. All five of them are in stable condition,“ he said in a statement here today.

Since June 12, 14 Orang Asli had been admitted to the hospital due to measles but nine patients had been allowed to return home last Thursday.

Of the 14 patients, 10 were tested positive for measles, two tested negative and two more still waiting for lab results.

Dr Mohd said nine of the Orang Asli were from Kuala Koh, Gua Musang in Kelantan, four from Kampung Sungai Berua and another one from Jerantut, Pahang.

Terengganu has four Orang Asli settlements in three districts, namely two in Hulu Terengganu and one each in Besut and Kemaman. — Bernama