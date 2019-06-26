Another orang asli down with measles: Terengganu health director

KUALA TERENGGANU: Another orang asli who is still warded at the Hulu Terengganu Hospital in Kuala Berang, has tested positive for measles, bringing the total number of orang asli currently diagnosed with the infection to 11.

State Health Department director Dr Mohd Jusoh said the 40-year-old man had visited a sick friend in Kuala Koh, Guang Musang, Kelantan during the Aidilfitri festive season.

Since June 12, 14 orang asli had been admitted to the hospital due to measles. Of the total, 11 tested positive for measles, two tested negative and two more are still waiting for the laboratory results.

“As of now, only three orang asli patient are still being treated at the hospital and all of them are in stable condition,“ he said.

Terengganu has four orang asli settlements in three districts, namely two in Hulu Terengganu and one each in Besut and Kemaman. — Bernama