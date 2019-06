KUALA TERENGGANU: Another Orang Asli patient was admitted to the Hulu Terengganu Hospital in Kuala Berang today.

According to Terengganu Health director, Dr Mohd Jusoh, the 50–year–old woman from Kampung Sungai Berua was admitted after she came to the hospital with symptoms of fever, flu, coughing and loss of appetite.

“The patient has a contact history with two other Orang Asli measles–positive patients. She is reported to be in stable condition,” he said in a statement here today

At present, there are three Orang Asli patients receiving treatment at the hospital, two of whom were women, after 12 others were discharged. — Bernama