SEREMBAN: Yet another plastic recycling plant has been shut down for causing air pollution. It is one of two factories – the other is a furniture manufacturer – ordered by the Negri Sembilan Department of Environment (DoE) to cease operations immediately.

Both factories are located in Sungai Gadut Industrial Park in Senawang.

This is also the third plastic recycling plant in the state to be shut down in recent months.

Negri Sembilan state executive councillor for health, environment, cooperatives and consumerism S. Veerapan said the plastic waste in the Senawang plant came from China and Australia.

“One of the two plants that have been shut down is located in Bukit Pelandok and the other in Sungai Gadut,“ he told theSun.

Veerapan said most of the waste came from the United Kingdom, China and Australia.

Bernama quoted Veerapan as saying that the decision to shut down the two factories in Senawang was based on results from investigations conducted on April 16 and May 3.

“The investigations were carried out after complaints of air pollution and odour by residents nearby,“ he said.

“The furniture-making factory was found to be engaged in burning and producing liquid glue. It is suspected that this was the main cause of the release of a solvent and chemical odour.

“The plastic-recycling plant has air control devices for all machines but was found to be inadequate. The factory is upgrading the existing air control devices,“ he said.

Veerapan said DoE is in the process of applying for a prohibition order under Rule 24 of the Environmental Quality (Clean Air) Regulations 2014 in the two cases.