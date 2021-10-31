Another PPS opens in Kedah

ALOR SETAR: Another temporary relief centre (PPS) was opened in Kedah to house 20 victims from six families from Kota Setar district, at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Langgar.

In this regard, Kedah Civil Defence Force (APM) Disaster Management Committee secretariat division head Major (APM) Mohd Muaz Mohd Yusof said the total number of flood victims in the state had gone up to 523 people from 159 families as of 8 pm.

“The number rose from 503 people from 153 families who were housed at various PPS this evening. To date, 11 PPS have been opened in four districts,” he said in a statement tonight.

Mohd Muaz said the number of flood victims in the Baling, Pendang and Pokok Sena districts remained the same as this evening, with 279 people, 188 people and 36 people, respectively.

He said the seven PPS in Baling are SK Tanjung Pari, SK Siong, Banggol Derom Community Hall, SK Titi Gantung, SK Tengku Putera, SK Pulai and SK Keda.

The PPS in Pokok Sena are Surau Permatang and Sungai Durian Mosque and the Dewan Rakan Sukan, Tanah Merah for the Pendang district.

Meanwhile, the Kota Setar District Disaster Management Committee Secretariat Captain (APM) Mohd Zain Bahrum said the flood in the Kota Setar district occurred due to the overflow of floodwater from Pokok Sena which took place yesterday via Sungai Langgar.

“So, Sungai Langgar overflowed and flooded the houses of residents in nine villages in the Kota Setar district forcing them to evacuate to the PPS which was opened at 6 pm this evening.

“Nevertheless, we will continue to monitor from time to time and will always be in a state of readiness to face the possibility of more heavy rain which may cause floods,” he said.- Bernama