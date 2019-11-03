Another pygmy elephant found dead in Kinabatangan

KINABATANGAN: The carcass of yet another pygmy elephant was found floating in Sungai Kinabatangan this morning.

Sabah Wildlife Department Director Augustine Tuuga confirmed the discovery saying that an investigation is underway to determine the cause of death.

“A team from the Sabah Wildlife Department has been deployed to retrieve the carcass so that a post-mortem could be carried out.

“It is difficult to determine when and where the elephant died as the carcass was found floating in the river,“ he said.

The discovery of the elephant’s carcass was the third after a pygmy elephant was found dead in Sungai Dumpas, Kalabakan, Tawau on Sept 25, while another carcass was found in an oil palm plantation in Beluran on Oct 19. — Bernama