KINABATANGAN: The carcass of another Borneo pygmy elephant was discovered in Sukau, Kinabatangan today.

Sabah Wildlife Department (JHL) director Augustine Tuuga confirmed the matter, however, he said he could not provide any details yet.

“We have to wait for the report from a team of officers from JHL who are on their way to the location to investigate,” he said when contacted.

He said once the report was received, a police report would be lodged at the Kinabatangan district police headquarters.

This is the second pygmy elephant carcass found in Kinabatangan this month, after another was found floating in Sungai Kinabatangan on Nov 3.

On Sept 25, a pygmy elephant’s carcass was found riddled with bullets at Sungai Dumpas in Kalabakan, Tawau, while another carcass was discovered at an oil palm plantation in Beluran on Oct 19. — Bernama