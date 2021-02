KUCHING: Just about a month after the first wave of floods, several places in the city here were hit by another round of the water disaster today following torrential rain occurring since last night.

The city traffic came to a standstill after several major roads were submerged under rising water as early as dawn, cutting off major land links to neighbouring districts such as Kota Samarahan and Serian.

Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department’s operation centre reported that as of 8.30am, the water level had risen at 10 residential areas in four districts on the southern side of the state.

The State Fire and Rescue director Khirudin Drahman said a stretch of roads in Lundu district had also collapsed, but no further details on the incident were available at the moment.

A check by Bernama at Kampung Sinar Budi here found that water level had risen to about a metre above the ground level and a number of residents had been evacuated to the village’s community hall which had been turned into a temporary relief centre.

Meanwhile, Lundu district Fire and Rescue chief Putra Ila said the rising water level at the Batang Kayan river and the increasing volume that flowed from Mount Gading had led to the flash flood in Lundu bazaar, about 84km from here, as well as its surroundings.

He told Bernama that the district had been experiencing continuous rain overnight, which caused the flood that had led to a bridge linking the bazaar to Sematan, the southernmost settlement in Sarawak to submerge while partly hitting the district police station, a fuel station and several commercial areas.

“The water level at Batang Kayan river appeared to have been receding as the weather seems to be improving a bit for now,” he said when contacted at noon.

So far, the Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) secretariat had yet to make any official statement on the latest disaster. -Bernama