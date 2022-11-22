Another SD backing Muhyiddin as PM received: Hamzah (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: Perikatan Nasional (PN) has received another statutory declaration (SD) from a Member Of Parliament who pledged support to its chairman, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to be appointed as the 10th Prime Minister.

PN secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin in a statement said the sworn statement was sent to Istana Negara this morning.

Yesterday, Hamzah announced the total number of SDs sent had exceeded 112, for a simple majority in Dewan Rakyat which is required for the appointment of the Prime Minister under Article 43 of the Federal Constitution.

Leaders of political parties and coalitions of political parties have until 2 this afternoon to submit to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, the post-15th general election (GE15) coalition for the formation of a new government and the candidate as Prime Minister.

The GE15 last Saturday ended in a hung Parliament when no party or combination of political parties obtained a simple majority to form the federal government.

GE15 results saw PN gained 73 parliamentary seats; Pakatan Harapan (82); Barisan Nasional (30); Gabungan Parti Sarawak (23); Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (six); Warisan (three), Independent (two) while Parti Bangsa Malaysia and Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat (KDM) each won one seat. - Bernama