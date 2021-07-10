Another senior cop in Kelantan remanded for alleged graft

KOTA BHARU: A senior police officer with the rank of DSP has been remanded for five days from today to help in investigations involving a corruption case.

It is understood that the case is in connection with another senior police officer with the rank of ASP who was placed under remand yesterday.

The remand on the DSP-ranked officer was issued by Magistrate Mohd Dinie Shazwan Abdul Shukor here today.

Kelantan Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission director Rosli Husain confirmed the matter and said the case was being investigated under Section 17 (a) of the MACC Act 2009.

Yesterday, a police officer with the rank of ASP was remanded for four days to assist investigations over allegations that he had solicited a RM200,000 bribe from a drug-dealing couple. — Bernama