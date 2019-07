ALOR STAR: Police arrested another suspect believed to have been connected to the assault case involving a plastic factory manager on July 2, during a raid at Taman Cendana, Penang early this morning.

Kuala Muda district police chief ACP Adzly Abu Shah said the 45-year-old security guard was detained at 1.30am.

“This is the suspect who fled the scene in the incident at the plastic factory. We did not seize anything from him and the man has no previous criminal record,“ he said in a statement, here today.

Adzly said the case was being investigated under Section 324 of the Penal Code.

Earlier, the media reported that a man was injured after being beaten by three men at the Sungai Petani Industrial Area as he was believed to have exposed the illegal activities of a recycling factory there.

In the 4.15pm incident, the 51-year-old victim was said to have been beaten in the recycling plant located opposite his factory.

Last Sunday two suspects, aged 43 and 49 were charged in the Sungai Petani magistrate’s court and fined RM1,500 each after they pleaded guilty to voluntary causing injuries to the factory manager. - Bernama