KUALA LUMPUR: Another three men were charged in the Sessions Court today for being part of an organised crime group known as the ‘Sakai Gang’ between January 2015 and June 2021.

Sukhdave Singh Jesvir Singh, 20, R. Logeswaran, 23, and A. Jayaprakash, 18, nodded to indicate they understood the charge after it was read out to them before Judge M.M. Edwin Paramjothy.

No pleas were recorded from all the accused as they were arrested under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (SOSMA) and cases under SOSMA are heard at the High Court.

According to the charge, they allegedly became members of the Sakai Gang at Sri Selangor flats here between January 2015 and June 2021.

They are charged under Section 130V (1) of the Penal Code, which provides for a jail term of up to 20 years on conviction.

The prosecution team comprises deputy public prosecutors Mohd Farhan Aliff Ahmad, Nur Ainaa Ridzwan, Maryam Jamielah Manaff and Rajdeep Singh Bhupinder Singh while Logeswaran was represented by lawyer R. Kirthiraj and another two were unrepresented.

The court then allowed the prosecution's application to transfer the case of the three accused and the case of 19 men, including Rosli Sahak (believed to be the leader of the group named Sakai), who were previously charged with the same offence to the High Court. -Bernama