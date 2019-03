JOHOR BARU: A new site believed to be another chemical waste dumping ground was found along the Johor Baru-bound Pasir Gudang Highway, near Sungai Masai, here.

A Bernama survey saw waste disposal works being carried out by two heavy machinery. Several workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) and clothing were also present at the scene.

Over 10 blue barrels were stacked by the roadside along the highway.

Photographs of workers wearing PPE have gone viral on social media since yesterday evening, raising new concern among residents following the dumping of toxic chemical wastes into Sungai Kim Kim in Pasir Gudang.

The new site is about 18km to 20km from the Sungai Kim Kim pollution-hit location.

As reporters approached the site, several workers in orange safety apparel stopped them from taking photographs and coming near the scene.

Yesterday, residents of Taman Tanjung Putri Resort expressed fear and concern after several blue barrels, believed to be for use as containers of chemical effluents, were found near Sungai Sembilang, about 2km from Sungai Kim Kim.

The site is about 500m from Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Tanjung Putri Resort, one of the schools affected by the Sungai Kim Kim pollution on Tuesday (March 12).

Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change Minister Yeo Bee Yin is expected to hold a press conference at the first chemical waste dump site near Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Taman Pasir Putih this evening. — Bernama