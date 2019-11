KUALA LUMPUR: Answer scripts for various government exams will soon be marked online following the launch of a new software.

Education director-general Datuk Dr Amin Senin (pix) said the move is a good step forward for education evaluation in the country.

The software, namely LP Skor, will allow examiners to mark exam papers online using a computer or a tablet.

The process of marking the paper will begin soon after the exam papers are collected.

The answer scripts would first be brought to a facility where they will be scanned and uploaded online and be distributed to examiners for marking.

Amin said the implementation of the digital marking initiative would be an efficient step of going about handling exam papers as it would eliminate the fear of the papers and answer scripts getting lost or misplaced.

“It would also make it easier for record searching and storage, as well as error detection and correction,“ Amin said in a press conference after the launch of LP Skor here yesterday.

The LP Skor is also a convenient way of looking up, storing and analysing academic performance and save cost in terms of logistics.

The software will also reduce gradually the need for examiners to attend paper marking coordination meetings.

Amin said the first batch of papers to be marked with the software is underway.

“The first batch of papers to undergo this method of marking are all the papers from the Sijil Tinggi Agama Malaysia (STAM) examination, the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia 2019 repeat History paper and five elective Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) subjects,“ he said.

The LP Skor software was developed by an Examinations Syndicate team led by its director Adzman Talib.