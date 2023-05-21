Antennas on water towers an option to solving internet access issue in S’wak: Fahmi

KUCHING: The installation of antennas on water towers can be an alternative solution to resolving the problem of Internet network access in Sarawak, said Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil (pix).

He said the method could complement over 600 telecommunication towers built by the Sarawak Digital Economy Corporation (SDEC) state-wide.

Fahmi said if this option was successfully implemented in Sarawak, it will also be used in other states that have the same telecommunications problem.

“We will assess from a technical point of view whether telecommunications equipment can be installed (on water towers) or at other high locations,“ he said after an inspection of the telecommunications tower at Pantai Trombol here today.

Fahmi also said that a total of 125 towers built by the Sarawak Multimedia Authority (SMA) will be operational ahead of the Gawai celebration next month to connect and bridge the telecommunications gap in Sarawak. - Bernama