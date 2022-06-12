Anthony Loke: ECRL will proceed

PUTRAJAYA: Improvement of public transport digitalisation of services, and road safety are among the key agendas that the Transport Ministry will focus on, said Its minister Anthony Loke.

He would also look into having additional trains to further reduce traffic congestion.

However, Loke said, he would discuss the matter with Prasarana Malaysia Berhad (Prasarana) to see the technical constraints if the train frequency could be increased, especially during peak hours.

“Yesterday, I took the Light Rail Transit (LRT) in order to understand the problems faced by users, I need to talk with the operator first to be briefed on their plans.

“What we hope is to be able to increase the frequency of the train service,” he said when met by reporters after clocking into his office to begin work as Transport Minister.

On the digitalisation of services, Loke said it had been started when he helmed the ministry before, including the number plate registration system, i.e the Road Transport Department (JPJ) eBid.

“There are many sectors that we need to digitalise...we must work towards this (digitalisation). My vision is to see all the services we provide to the people can be offered digitally without any physical contact in line with the new norms of the Covid-19 pandemic,“ he said.

Meanwhile, he said ongoing projects including the East Coast Rail Link Project (ECRL) would continue.

“We have not gone into the details yet, but one major project that will continue is the ECRL,” he added. - Bernama