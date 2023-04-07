Anthony Loke: LRT3 to start operation in March 2025

KLANG: The Light Rail Transit 3 (LRT3) is expected to commence operation on March 1, 2025, to benefit two million residents said Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

He said the LRT3 project is now being implemented with construction progress achieving 86 per cent.

“Construction is almost completed and now work is on the signalling system and others.

“LRT3 is expected to begin operation on March 1 2025 which is 18 to 19 months from now. We expect it to benefit two million residents around the west coast of Klang Valley, especially from Petaling Jaya to Klang,” he said.

He told the media after inspecting the development and status of the Shah Alam route of the project at Johan Setia depot here today.

Loke said the RM16 billion project has 22 sets of three-coach trains with a capacity of 18,630 passengers per hour.

“This area which is densely populated and developed would see tens of thousands of passengers using LRT3.

“This project will have two interchange stations, namely in Bandar Utama which connects the Kajang Line MRT line to LRT3 and Glenmarie which connects between the Kelana Jaya Line LRT and LRT3. It is a good connection and there is a flyover to connect the two stations,“ he said.

He said that all the trains have been prepared and are being tested so that they can operate properly after the opening, besides adopting green technology that is more environmentally friendly.-Bernama