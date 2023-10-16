Anthony Loke: MyAirline operating licence temporarily suspended

KUALA LUMPUR: The operating license of MyAirline will be temporarily suspended, according to Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

Loke said he was made to understand that the low-cost airline still exists but has temporarily ceased operations while seeking investors.

“That’s their commercial issue, and the authorities will temporarily suspend their license,” he told reporters after witnessing the handover of Malaysia’s first electric terminal lorry to Unilever Malaysia at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC) here today.

MYAirline Sdn Bhd has suspended its operations from Oct 12 until further notice due to significant financial pressures.

Loke said, at present, the priority is to ensure that consumer rights are protected, that all passengers are duly compensated for the inconveniences, and the welfare of the airline’s 500 employees is addressed.

“The company is reminded that they have two responsibilities in this aspect, which are the customers and the employees. These must be taken care of first,” he said.

Loke said he was also made to understand that MyAirline will hold a special media briefing today to provide explanations to their customers and staff.-Bernama