Anthony Loke: Negeri Sembilan DAP to field new faces in state polls

SEREMBAN: DAP will be fielding several new faces in the upcoming Negeri Sembilan state polls.

State DAP chairman Anthony Loke said the names and the full list of candidates to be fielded in the state polls are expected to be finalised in the next couple of weeks.

“In any election, there will be new faces. The same goes for this state election, there will definitely be new faces...not all incumbents will be nominated again.

“Several factors have to be taken into account, some make way for new faces, it’s a normal process,” he told reporters after chairing the Negeri Sembilan DAP Committee meeting here today.

Loke, the incumbent for Chennah state seat, however, did not confirm whether or not he would be defending the seat.

Nevertheless, he said DAP, along with other component parties in Pakatan Harapan, is ready to defend the 20 seats they won in the 14th General Election (GE14) and also to help its ally, Barisan Nasional (BN), in ensuring victories for their candidates.

“We offer support to BN candidates. If there are DAP branches and supporters in areas contested by BN, we will campaign there. Personally, I have conveyed to Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan (Tok Mat) that I will also campaign in Rantau for Tok Mat.

“I believe DAP members understand why we formed the Unity Government, we have been giving our fullest cooperation to the Unity Government. In fact, at the state level, we are very cooperative over the years,” he said.

The Negeri Sembilan’s 36-seat State Assembly was officially dissolved today to make way for the state polls to be held.

In the GE14, PH won 20 seats comprising DAP (11), PKR (six) and Amanah (there), while BN secured 16 seats, 15 of which by UMNO and one, MIC. -Bernama