Anthony Loke to PM: Choose GE date as a PM, not as Umno member

PETALING JAYA: DAP’s secretary-general Anthony Loke Siew Fook reminded Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob to choose a proper date and not fall to pressure from Umno chief Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He also cautioned Ismail that he should not be worried about Zahid or other Umno leaders who want the Bera MP to dissolve parliament as soon as possible, The Malaysian Insight reports.

“Ismail still has the backing from Pakatan Harapan (PH) so Ismail should not be worried about Zahid,” he reportedly said during a special DAP congress in Shah Alam today.

Loke also urged Ismail to act and decide as a prime minister, not as an Umno member.

“DAP is not afraid to face an election – we can even fight tomorrow – but if he dares to do so, his party Umno will be punished heavily by the people. We are not asking Ismail to dissolve (parliament), but we need to prioritise the people,” said Loke.