SEREMBAN: Transport Minister Anthony Loke said today he will strive to have a station of the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) in Nilai near here.

The station can help boost the development of the Malaysia Vision Valley (MVV) planned for Nilai, Seremban up to Port Dickson, he said.

“The ECRL is a massive project and must be given attention. Its benefits are not only for the east coast states but also for Negri Sembilan,” he added.

Loke (DAP-Chennah) was speaking during the debate on the motion of thanks on the royal address by the Yang Dipertuan Besar of Negri Sembilan, Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir, when opening the first meeting of the second session of the 14th State Legislative Assembly.

Earlier, the MP for Seremban said the change in the ECRL alignment will see it pass through Jelebu and this will bring many benefits to the economic development in the district.

He said the areas around Kuala Klawang and Chennah, as well as the Jelebu parliamentary constituency stand to benefit. The ECRL does not focus only on passengers but cargo as well.

The link between the Kuantan Port and Port Klang serves as a boost for industries and factories along the alignment, he said.

Loke also said that the spillover of development will also be seen in the agriculture and tourism sectors as Jelebu has locations with potential in the two sectors.

“I advise the state government to be ready with plans. The ECRL project resumption will begin next month. Some time may be needed for the study and EIA (Environmental Impact Assessment) on the new alignment,” he said.

Loke also said that the Pakatan Harapan (PH) victory in the 14th general election last year saw the political landscape in the country change to a two-party system without any seemingly dominant party.

The PH victory provided for a more competitive political culture with a check and balance against the ruling party, an opposition that is constantly monitoring and people who are often reminding.

“With the two-party system, no party can say it will administer forever. This will further promote the democratic system in the country and, with a large number of opposition representatives, there will always be the principle of check and balance,” he said.

Loke said the government should practise integrity which can fulfill the people’s aspirations and, if it cannot do so, PH may face the same fate as the previous government in the next general election.

He said the PH government should discard the old mindset and adopt an open administrative system that takes into account the views of the various quarters, including the opposition.

“This will allow us to look at issues and policies from various perspectives. We must also pay serious attention to the criticisms raised to improve weaknesses.

“Nevertheless, the government must be bold in making firm decisions and executing them seriously because that is what the people want,” he said. — Bernama