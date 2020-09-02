Anti-corruption element to be included in school subject - Azam Baki

KUALA LUMPUR: A module on anti-corruption element will be included in the Bahasa Melayu subject for Standard 5 students starting next year, said Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Datuk Seri Azam Baki (pix).

He said it would be introduced as an effort by the MACC to fight corruption and create awareness among young generation against the menace of corruption.

“MACC is focusing on effective education on corruption prevention at the school and university level.

“Previously, the subject of civic and moral education for primary and secondary schools has been introduced including civic education for pre-schools related to noble values,“ he said in an interview with Melakafm radio today.

Apart from that, Azam said several institutions of higher learning would be offering integrity and corruption as an elective course.

The institutions are Universiti Putra Malaysia, Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia and Kolej Universiti Islam Melaka.-Bernama