KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 12 areas nationwide have been selected to implement a pilot project to combat drug-related issues beginning July 1, National Anti-Drug Agency (Nada) director-general Datuk Seri Zulkifli Abdullah said yesterday.

He said the pilot project would involve 10 ministries and 15 government agencies working in an integrated manner.

“To overcome this drug problem, we cannot take action separately, and all ministries, as well as government agencies and non-governmental organisations, should work together.

“I believe this project will succeed and will serve as a guide to the government to address the problem of drug abuse,“ he said at the 2019 Syawal Synergy programme organised by Nada Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya, at the Kamara Square in Kampung Malaysia Raya, here.

According to Zulkifli, the 12 areas are Petaling, Sungai Besar and Felda Gugusan Hulu Selangor in Selangor; Sungai Bonus People’s Housing Project, Kuala Lumpur; Felda Keratong 3, Pahang; Kuala Dungun, Terengganu; Felda Lubuk Merbau, Kuala Kedah and Langkawi in Kedah; Pengkalan Chepa, Kelantan; as well as Perling and Parit Sulong in Johor. - Bernama