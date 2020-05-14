Anti-hop action

GEORGE TOWN: A strategy to penalise elected representatives for changing sides could be put to the test soon.

Kedah PKR plans to sue two of its state assemblymen for RM10 million each for crossing over to Perikatan Nasional (PN) in what has been perceived as a landmark case.

The duo – Lunas representative Azman Nasrudin and Sidam assemblyman Dr Robert Ling Kui Ee – joined four Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) assemblymen on Tuesday in renouncing their support for incumbent Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir in favour of PN.

Their move led to the fall of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) state government.

The decision to take Azman and Ling to court is based on an internal party document that all PKR candidates were required to sign before they were picked to stand in the 2018 general election.

The document states that any elected representative who leaves PKR must pay a RM10 million fine to the party.

Kedah PKR chairman Datuk Johari Abdul said the matter is of public interest because it could curb party hopping, a scourge that could bring down a legitimately elected government.

“We will pursue this even though the legal fraternity may not see the merit of such a case,” he said yesterday.

The matter could have been put to the test much earlier, when Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali resigned as deputy president of PKR and left with several supporters in February, but it was never pursued.

Several moves have been made over the years to force elected representatives to resign from their seats if they cross over to another party, but none has ever succeeded.

There is no law against party hopping in Malaysia because it is deemed ultra vires the Federal Constitution, which provides for freedom of association.

For instance, the Supreme Court ruled in 1992 that a legislation passed by the Kelantan state assembly to bar party hopping was unconstitutional, leading to the reinstatement of two assemblymen who were sacked for leaving Semangat 46 to join Umno.

Human rights lawyer Andrew Khoo said the court will have to decide if the document signed by the PKR assemblymen is legitimate.

Another lawyer, Tan Keng Seng, said no one should be barred from changing parties because freedom of association is a constitutional right.

However, he said the private contract between PKR and its members could be used to get rebellious members to pay compensation.

Bar Council president Salim Bashir said the Supreme Court ruling in the case of Nordin Salleh proved that the freedom of association is a constitutional right.

He said a private agreement between two parties is only and internal arrangement and in the event of a dispute, the court will have to decide on whether or not the terms can be enforced, depending on the validity of the contract.

