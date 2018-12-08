Anti-ICERD rally ends ahead of schedule

KUALA LUMPUR: The anti-ICERD (International Convention On The Elimination Of All Forms Of Racial Discrimination) rally here ended on a peaceful note around 4.45pm today, over an hour earlier than originally scheduled.

The rally officially kicked off at 2pm, and was initially planned to end at 6pm, according to information provided by the organisers before the demonstration.

There were also no reported untoward incidents during the rally.

PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang was the last leader to speak on stage, in front of an estimated crowd of 60,000 people.

It began drizzling just as the Marang MP was finishing off his speech, before the crowd began disbursing for shelter. The sky cleared about 15 minutes later.

Among others present at the rally were former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak, Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and his deputy Mohamad Hasan and PAS deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man.

Najib, who came together with his wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, did not take to the stage to speak.