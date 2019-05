KUALA TERENGGANU: The RM50 compound issued to individuals found littering in public places is aimed at giving awareness to the people to jointly keep the city centre here clean.

Mentri Besar Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar (pix) said even though the action is seen as harsh, it was taken to ensure the surroundings of Kuala Terengganu is clean especially for the coming Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

“Obviously we want to celebrate Hari Raya Puasa with a clean environment which will give Terengganu folks returning home a pleasant stay and make them proud of the good image in the state.

“We hope the people would understand that all these are not arbitrarily carried out but in the interest of all parties including visitors and local residents,” he told reporters after inspecting a drawbridge here yesterday.

It was reported the compound by Kuala Terengganu City Council (MBKT) was imposed with immediate effect yesterday.

Kuala Terengganu mayor Shahidan Embok was reported as saying the RM50 compound move is aimed at keeping the city clean especially in the areas around the drawbridge. — Bernama