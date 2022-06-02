Anti-party hopping bill: Cabinet wants two issues to be refined

PUTRAJAYA: Two issues regarding a bill prohibiting Members of Parliament from switching parties, have been raised by the Cabinet when it was brought to the Cabinet meeting yesterday.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Parliament) Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said Attorney-General Tan Sri Idrus Harun had given an explanation to the Cabinet regarding the constitutional amendment and there is no objection to the draft proposed by the Parliamentary Special Select Committee.

“However, the Cabinet wants two issues to be detailed and refined by the Parliamentary Special Select Committee,” he said in a statement today, without disclosing the details of the matters raised.

Wan Junaidi said according to the Dewan Rakyat Standing Order 85, information regarding the Select Committee cannot be disclosed to the public as it is still under discussion at the Parliamentary Special Select Committee level.

Overall, the Cabinet has taken note of the bill, Wan Junaidi said adding that the questions raised will be brought to the Parliamentary Special Select Committee on June 7 to be scrutinised before the bill is finalised.

It was previously reported that the bill is expected to be tabled as early as mid-July, when the Second Meeting of the Fifth Session of the 14th Parliament begins on July 18. - Bernama