Anti-Sexual Harassment Bill tabled, debated in Dewan Rakyat

KUALA LUMPUR: The Anti-Sexual Harassment Bill 2021 (AGS 2021) was tabled for second reading and debated by MPs in the Dewan Rakyat today.

The bill is to provide for a right of redress for any person who has been sexually harassed, the establishment of the Tribunal for Anti-Sexual Harassment, the promotion of awareness of sexual harassment, and to provide for related matters.

When tabling the bill, Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Harun said the AGS 2021 provided for the power of the tribunal to make an award including an order for respondents to issue a statement of apology to the complainant.

The tribunal may also order the respondent to pay compensation or damages not exceeding RM250,000 for any loss or damage suffered by the complainant.

Rina said any award ordered by the Tribunal for Anti-Sexual Harassment was deemed to be a court order and non-compliance with any award made by the tribunal could result in a criminal penalty.

Rina said there was a provision that all hearings before the tribunal should be closed to the public.

The results of a public questionnaire conducted from Jan 1 to July 15 this year on the bill found that more than 87 per cent of respondents were ready to report sexual harassment cases to the tribunal in the future.

This is in contrast to the results of a questionnaire in 2019 which showed that 93.7 per cent of respondents chose not to report to the authorities out of fear or embarrassment.

Meanwhile, Hannah Yeoh (PH-Segambut) suggested that guidelines be included in media reports so that the complainant’s information is not disclosed, especially involving young complainants.

The sitting continues tomorrow. - Bernama