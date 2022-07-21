Anti-stalking Bill to be tabled this year: Mas Ermieyati

SHAH ALAM: The Bill related to the crime of stalking is expected to be tabled in the Dewan Rakyat this year, said the Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin.

She said the Anti-Stalking Bill is in the final process of being refined at the Attorney’s General Chamber.

“InsyaAllah, I will hold a briefing with members of Parliament and the Senators next week about the Bill.

“We will provide notification and the latest status to all relevant stakeholders. The Bill is in tandem with the Anti-Sexual Harassment Bill, I will be very happy if it can be tabled this year,“ she told the media after the ‘Wanita Bangkit’ 2022 round table conference here today.

She said the Bill is expected to protect victims, especially women from harassment in an offline or online environment.

“With the passing of this Bill, many victims will dare to come forward and this is a gift for them,” she said adding that it will give a sense of security and hope to the victims.

Mas Ermieyati said the roundtable conference also urged the Bill to be expedited.

Meanwhile, Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Harun said the conference had also reached three resolutions involving the leadership, legal and socioeconomic clusters, adding that the resolutions will be submitted to the government to improve policies and implementation including the 2023 Budget.

Organised by the Perikatan Nasional Women’s wing, the conference was attended by a total of 75 representatives from non-governmental organisations including professionals. - Bernama