Anti-vaxxers will not enjoy same freedom as fully vaccinated, Dewan Negara told (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Health (MOH) has taken the approach of not allowing anti-vaccine groups to enjoy certain freedoms given to fully vaccinated individuals, the Dewan Negara was told today.

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said the restricted freedom is only aimed at those who refuse to receive the Covid-19 vaccination.

He said there are two groups that should be differentiated, namely those who are unable to receive vaccination due to health problems and those who refuse to get vaccinated.

“The government is not making it hard for them (anti-vaccine groups), but it is their choice that is making it difficult for them. They refuse to listen to scientific arguments and this has resulted in them not being able to enjoy the freedom like the people who have been vaccinated.

“We will continue with this approach. I encourage restrictions at the sector level like the civil service, private sector and others before we look at a holistic approach such as making it legally mandatory for the people to be vaccinated,“ he said when winding up the debate on the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP).

Therefore, Khairy hoped that with the restrictions, it would be more prudent than using laws to force the group to get vaccinated.

“More than 95 per cent of the Malaysian adult population have at least received the first dose (of the vaccine), meaning those who refuse to receive the vaccine is very small. However, we will continue to persuade them to get vaccinated,“ he said.

Meanwhile, on the proposal for a special vaccination card for the Orang Asli community, Khairy said there is no need for it because the existing vaccination card serves as proof that they have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

-Bernama