Anticipation grows as Anwar supporters flock to PC venue

KAJANG: While the media waits for Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to arrive for his press conference at Sungai Long Golf and Country Club here, some 1,000 of his jubilant supporters have already arrived and are chanting “reformasi! reformasi!”, but the crowd which is further building up, are disciplined and orderly.

PKR communications director, Fahmi Fadzil quickly calmed them down by announcing that the Prime Minister has not arrived yet.

Anticipation is growing as the members of media wait anxiously for Anwar’s arrival.