Antique sewing machine to go on display at Mersing Museum

JOHOR BAHRU: A 40-year-old sewing machine will be the newest item to be on display at the Mersing Museum, which was opened by the Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar in May 2016.

In a posting on his official Facebook site today, Sultan Ibrahim decreed that the antique sewing machine will be showcased at the museum.

The sewing machine, which belongs to a 90-year-old woman, was presented to His Royal Highness by her daughter, Choo Ming Hooi, 62, at Istana Flintstones yesterday.

“I am very grateful to the owner for wanting to show this antique sewing machine to me. It is no longer used by her, and because it is an antique item, it can be kept in a museum,” Sultan Ibrahim said in the posting.

Meanwhile. Choo, who lives in Mersing, said the sewing machine was presented to His Royal Highness as he is well known for collecting antiques, after being advised by a close friend.

“Initially, I just wanted to throw it away as it was no longer working and not used by my mother. However, a close friend told me it is an antique piece and presented an opportunity to be shown to the Sultan of Johor,” she said. -Bernama