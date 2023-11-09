Anwar: 12MP MTR to unravel country’s development, people’s socioeconomic well-being

KUALA LUMPUR: The 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) Mid-Term Review (MTR) slated to be tabled at the Dewan Rakyat today will unravel various matters related to the country’s development and the socio-economic well-being of the people for the period of 2021-2025, according to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“InsyaAllah, at 10 am, I will table the 12MP MTR,” Anwar who is also Finance Minister posted on Facebook.

According to the Dewan Rakyat calendar, the tabling of the 12MP MTR is scheduled for 10 am on Monday with no afternoon sitting as the debate will start on Tuesday until Thursday, while replies by ministers are slated for next Monday and Tuesday (Sept 18-19).

The tabling of the 12MP MTR will be broadcast live on the Malaysian Parliament’s YouTube channel and several local televisions. - Bernama