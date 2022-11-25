Anwar a great friend of Palestine, says PCOM

KUALA LUMPUR: The Palestinian Cultural Organisation Malaysia (PCOM) has extended its congratulatory message to the newly appointed Prime Minister of Malaysia, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, saying the latter’s genuine support of the legitimate rights of Palestinians have always been appreciated and valued.

Chairman of PCOM, Muslim Imran, in a statement said the organisation looks forward to working with Anwar not only to develop closer relations between the two countries but also to concert efforts in the cause of peace and the friendship of people from both countries.

“We wish you all the success as you prepare to take up the responsibilities and challenges of your new position.

“We commend you for your willingness to serve the public and lead the nation to a brighter and better future,“ said Muslim in his congratulatory message to Anwar.

Muslim said Anwar has always been supportive of the Palestinian people and been a great friend of Palestine, adding his long and arduous journey to reach this well-deserved position inspired the Palestinians.

“We can relate substantially as we continue struggling to get our freedom and striving to liberate our country.

The PCOM also highlighted the importance of further expansion of the multifaceted collaboration between Palestine and Malaysia based on extraordinary relations, support, and brotherhood.

“We wish Your Excellency (Anwar) and the friendly people of Malaysia good health, new successes, peace, stability, progress, and prosperity,“ said Muslim.

Anwar was sworn in as Malaysia’s 10th prime minister on Thursday. - Bernama